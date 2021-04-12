Nintendo Switch deals: Save up to 50% on games right now!

Landing discounts on the Nintendo Switch console is rare so any money that can be saved is a welcome thing indeed. Happily, you can currently save a bundle on a variety of Switch games in the US and the UK.

With money to be saved on games from Mortal Kombat to Persona 5 Strikers, one of the best deals is a tasty $15 off Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze – now just $44.99 at Best Buy.

In the UK? Currys is practically giving away Fifa 21 Legacy Edition for only £17.99, down from £37.99.

Not up your gaming street? See below for more excellent deals, and be sure to check out our list of the best Nintendo Switch games, too. If you also need a console, here are the top Nintendo Switch deals around right now.

Nintendo Switch games deals: US

Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze: $59.99 $44.99 at BestBuy

Save $15: The ideal game for the whole family to enjoy, Donkey Kong returns in this adventure with the entire gang. Suitable for one-to-two players, you can get it for a bargain price right now.View Deal

Persona 5 Strikers: $39.99 $59.99 at BestBuy

Save $20: Join the Phantom Thieves to strike back against corruption taking over cities in Japan, and save a decent $20 while you do it! Suitable for 16 and over, this is a small discount but one worth snapping up.View Deal

Nintendo Switch games deals: UK

FIFA 21 Legacy Edition: £37.99 £17.99 at Currys

Save £20: Play alone or with a team in this mega-popular Legacy Edition of Fifa 21. You'll also get access to all the latest team and kit info so you can stay bang up-to-date – at at a great price, too.View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate: £34.99 £24.99 at Currys

Save £10: This adult-only game, which can be played as single or multiplayer, lets you play as old favourites with returning characters. It's the Ultimate edition, so you get two different story campaigns to take on – and it's gorier than ever.View Deal

Persona 5 Strikers: £49.99 £42.99 at Argos

Save £7: Save a tidy sum on this stylish game and join the Phantom Thieves to strike back against corruption taking over cities in Japan. Suitable for 16 and over, this is a small discount but one worth snapping up!View Deal

If you're looking for something a bit different, see the deals we've found for you below. Or if you don't fancy spending any money at all, check out our guide to the best free Nintendo Switch games around.

