Yahoo’s Black History Month logo makeover is seriously cool

Every February the world celebrates Black History Month, and we often see huge brands getting a makeover to join in the celebrations. This month is no different, with Yahoo kicking things off with a vibrant logo redesign.

Yahoo's temporary new logo is designed by Trap Bob (or Tenbeete Solomon), who has taken influence from her Ethiopian roots. The redesign has taken Yahoo's famous wordmark but drenched it in colour and replaced one of the 'O's with an illustration of a black woman. Feeling inspired by this work? Make you check out our guide on how to download Adobe Illustrator.

The (Image credit: Trap Bob/Yahoo)

Trap Bob has said that she wanted the design to "give a futuristic feel and outlook that celebrates where we are and where we're going". She also explained that she has based the theme of the design on "black girl magic," and "how out of this world black history is". According to Yahoo, "In a nod to her Ethiopian roots, the artist incorporated colours from the country's flag to the design, complementing her usual palette of pink and blue with that of the Pan-Africanism and Black Liberation movements".

We love the vibrant design, which is bursting with expression, and especially love the colour palette used. After checking out her Instagram and website, it looks as though several of Trap Bob's designs follow a similar bright and playful aesthetic, which we think are incredibly engaging and characterful.

A post shared by TRAP BOB WORLD (@trapxbob) A photo posted by on

This isn't the first brand we have seen spice up its logo, last year YouTube also had a black history-themed makeover. We're excited to see what other brands choose to hop on the redesign trend as it brightens up so many famous logos and also helps to raise awareness of Black History month – it's a win-win. If you'd like to go at designing your own logo, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best free logo makers.

Read More: