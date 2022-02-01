Gamers are loving this leaked Fortnite logo (but we're not convinced)

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably heard about the famous battle royale game, Fortnite. The first-person shooter is known for its obscure collabs and meme culture, and now every year, gamers from all over the world participate in the elusive Fornite Champion Series (or FNCS) in a bid to win a $5,000,000 jackpot. And the logo for the prestigious championship series has supposedly just been leaked.

The rumoured logo (see below) has been shared by user FNAssist on Twitter ahead of the championships starting on 18 February. And while gamers are loving the leaked design, we're not keen on how busy it looks. If you're hoping to participate in the FNCS, then we suggest checking out our roundup of the best gaming monitors ahead of the championships to make sure you have the best chances of winning that jackpot.

(Image credit: EPIC)

At first glance, we can see why people like the design. Its combination of pearlescent colours in the text partnered with the metallic outlines looks fresh and playful, which suits Fortnite's whimsical cartoon aesthetic. However, it looks like Epic went overboard with the 3D chrome effect making the design a little too busy (did we seriously need 12 3D metallic arrows on the logo?). Epic should've taken notes from our list of the best logos.

In response to the design, Twitter user Binxdoesgaming has shared a 2D version of the leaked logo (see below). We prefer this flat design as it's not too in-your-face but still conveys that fun and youthful style Fortnite is famous for. You can even see that the logo's wings look like Fs for Fortnite, which isn't as clear on Epic's original design.

(Image credit: BinxDoesGaming)

Despite our criticism, it looks as though the Fortnite community are loving the logo, and many Twitter users have flooded the original post with compliments. One user said that the design "Makes the Fortnite competition look more serious," and another called it, "Clean and professional". Some Twitter users are hoping that Epic will transform the logo into in-game items like skins or backpacks to wear in the game, which we think would be pretty cool.

Somebody needs a raise 😳 https://t.co/4pisi4nl50January 29, 2022 See more

Not a fan of competitive but damn that looks cool https://t.co/B2PjuEY3kjJanuary 28, 2022 See more

im aroused by the chapter 3 fncs logo https://t.co/t6fwmdrsVAJanuary 28, 2022 See more

We'll have to wait a few more weeks to see whether the leaked logo is the real deal or not, but in the meantime, we'll be locked in our rooms practising how to play Fortnite so we can have a go at winning that jackpot. If you're hoping to participate too but don't have a device to play on, then why not treat yourself to one of the best games consoles on the market? Or if you'd rather have a go at crafting a better Fortnite logo in time for next year's games, then check out our guide on logo design and get creating.

Read More: