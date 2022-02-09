9 web design trends to watch in 2022

Are you a web designer looking for some inspiration in 2022? Well, you've come to the right place. This vibrant infographic has surfaced on the internet and is jam-packed full of web design trends that we're likely to see in 2022.

Red Website Design has created an infographic (see below) of the nine trends it expects will become popular. This handy graphic gives an insight into each trend, detailing why it might be popular and how to incorporate it into your web designs. Ready to get designing your website but don't want to use code? Check out our roundup of the best website builders to get started.

Simply click on the photo above to enlarge the infographic (Image credit: Red Website Design)

The infographic was inspired by 99Designs' list of web design trends. Over the past few years, vintage aesthetics have been taking over the design world, so it came as no surprise to see 'retro revolution' sitting on this trends list. 99Designs explains that, "The 2020s were once considered the future of design and technology. We are now turning our backs on the polished minimalism of the now and are looking to the past for inspiration".

One trend we didn't expect to make the line up was 'moving type', where designers animate the text on their website. We've seen plenty of UI elements and graphics with animations on websites, but not a lot of moving text before. We're looking forward to seeing how creatives incorporate this trend into their designs though.

Equipped with this list and our very own roundup of web design trends for 2022, you'll have everything you need to create a beautiful and engaging website that stands out among the competition. Before you sink your teeth into your own designs, we recommend you check out our list of the best web design tools and web design courses.

Stay ahead of the curve with our carefully curated UX course (Image credit: Future)

Want to learn more about UX and UI? Don't miss our UX design foundations course.

Read More: