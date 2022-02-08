Apple's new hybrid design concept looks incredible

We're fans of the MacBook, and we're fans of the iPad – but which is better? Both are perfect for specific tasks, and we'd rather not give either up. Unless, that is, this incredible new Apple design ever sees the light of day.

Combining the iPad and MacBook into one device to rule them all, Apple's latest patent filing imagines a modular design that could be formatted in multiple ways, with multiple screens and removable keyboards. In short, it could become Apple's most versatile device ever. Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPad Pro deals available now.

A screenshot from the patent filing (Image credit: Patently Apple)

As spotted by Patently Apple, the patent, titled 'Modularised computing & input devices', goes "one step further" than the likes of the foldable tablet/notebook hybrid (take a look at the best Microsoft Surface deals if you like the sound of these). This "MacBook-like device could morph into various types of computing devices by adding various accessory components," such as keyboards and extra screens.

Flexibility is key here, with the modular design allowing for various different setups. Want two screens and no keyboard? Want a traditional laptop? Want a traditional tablet? Anything could be possible – and it's all one device.

A screenshot from the patent filing (Image credit: Patently Apple)

Could this be a glimpse of the future of Apple products? Keeping up with the various iPad generations is complicated enough, before you throw the various Macs and even iPhones into the mix. Perhaps one day all we'll have to remember is one name – although knowing Apple, we don't imagine any of those peripheral screens and keyboards will come cheap (this is the company that sells wheels for $699, remember).

As with all Apple patents, there's no guarantee that this one will become a reality. In the meantime, we'll just have to make do with different devices for different needs. Thankfully, they're all still pretty awesome – check out today's best iPad Pro and MacBook Pro deals below, and be sure to visit our main Apple deals page.

