Bored of the PS5 design? Here's how to spice up the logo

It's no secret that the PlayStation 5 design has been, err, not particularly popular among the gaming community. Its infamous plates remind gamers of shirt collars and Wifi routers, but that doesn't mean the design is unredeemable. With this quick hack, you can give your PS5 a nostalgic makeover and spruce up that black and white console.

If you've been lucky enough to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 (make sure you bookmark our PS5 restock guide if you haven't), then why not add a little vibrancy to that monochrome console? With just a printer (check out our roundup of the best art printers if you haven't already got one) and some scissors, gamers have been sticking the old PlayStation logo under the PS5 plates to give the console a touch of colour

This is how the hack will look on your PS5 (Image credit: GameReaper187)

To spice up your PlayStation, all you have to do is print off these modified logos courtesy of YallGotCheesePuffs and cut the designs out. Once you have your logos, gently slide off your PS5 plates and slot the cut out in the logo indent (it's in the corner of the console next to the fan). Then simply slip the plate black on your PS5, and voilà, you've completed your nostalgic makeover.

The paper logo sits perfectly in the indent on your PS5 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We've seen plenty of PS5 modifications recently, like the black mod and the wooden PS5, with each attempting to combat those questionable plates, but this colourful hack might be our favourite. If you've been waiting to get your hands on the PS5 but can't wait another second to game, then why not check out our list of the best games consoles available and get your gaming fix with a different gaming device?

