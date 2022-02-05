New mobile game is an art fan’s dream

Have you ever been standing in front of your favourite Mondrian painting and wished you could reach out and touch it? If so, this adorable game might be for you. The game is called Please, Touch The Artwork and encourages users to literally touch the art to solve puzzles (if that wasn't already obvious from the title).

The game is inspired by abstract art by the likes of Kandinsky and Malevich. It was released on 26 January and is available to download on mobile devices and PC. If you're loving the sound of the game but don't have a platform to play it on, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best camera phones and treat yourself to a device.

The game was created by developer Thomas Waterzooi through Meynen Studio. Not only does the game teach users about abstract art, but it also looks wonderful with its bright palette focused around the primary colours. It's the perfect game for art nerds (like us).

There are three separate mini-games on the app, each with levels increasing in difficulty. The first teaches you about the origins of abstract art by encouraging gamers to add colours and lines to famous paintings. In the second mini-game, you have to help two characters find each other. And in the final mini-game, you have to collect letters in the Big Apple to finish poems.

Please, Touch the Artwork was released on 26 January (Image credit: Meynen Studio)

The app will cost you $4.99/£4.49 on the App Store or $9.99/£6.47 on PC. We will have to wait and see whether Please, Touch the Artwork will give Wordle a run for its money. If Please, Touch the Artwork has inspired you to create your own abstract paintings, then make sure you have a look at our guide on the best art supplies for your studio.

