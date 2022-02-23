I'm not sure how to feel about the latest iPhone 14 display rumour

Another day, another iPhone 14 rumour. We've heard tons of tidbits about the upcoming smartphone now, and most of them suggest we're in for a worthy upgrade over the iPhone (which, let's be honest, was a pretty paltry upgrade over the iPhone 12). But here's a new detail that's a little disappointing.

We've heard tell for a while that the iPhone 13 Pro's awesome ProMotion display might be hitting the entire iPhone 14 line up. But the non-Pro models might not quite be getting the same special treatment as the Pros. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 13 Pro Max deals available now).

A recent fan-made render of the iPhone 14 (Image credit: Volodymyr Lenard)

According to an Apple leaker, the standard iPhone 14 will feature a 90hz refresh rate. While that's a step up from the current 60hz, it doesn't match the super-smooth 120hz of the iPhone 13 Pro (and the iPad Pro too). Instead, it's something of a compromise – offering a halfway house between the two.

It's hard to know whether to view this as an upgrade or not. Of course, any improvement over the current basic refresh rate will be a welcome change, but it won't be as noticeable as the jump to 120hz. Can Apple really not nudge the iPhone 14 up to ProMotion standards? And if not, will it even use the term ProMotion?

ProMotion is awesome on the iPhone 13 Pro (Image credit: Apple)

It might not sound a huge deal, but as anyone who's used a ProMotion device will attest, it's hard to go back. For creatives, the tech offers brilliant precision in motion and super fluid animation, and it would be a shame for the tech not to trickle down from the Pros to the rest of the line up for yet another year.

Time will tell whether the rumour will indeed turn out to be true – but even if the refresh rate leaves a few hertz to be desired, the iPhone 14 is already sounding like a portable powerhouse. Not that the 13 is a slouch – check out today's best iPhone 13 Pro deals below.

