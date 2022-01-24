Is this what Apple's iPhone 14 will really look like?

Of all the leaks and rumours we've already heard about the upcoming iPhone 14, arguably the most intriguing surround the notch – or lack thereof. Apple is reportedly planning to nix the controversial notch in favour of a 'punch-hole' camera – and we may have just been given our best glimpse at what it could look like.

The latest fan-made iPhone 14 concept takes these rumours and renders them in glorious 3D, showing exactly how the new camera setup could look, and impact the functionality of the device. (Don't fancy waiting to find out what Apple has in store for 2022? Check out the best iPhone 13 deals available now.)

In a fictional promo video (fan-made Apple ads are damn near as good as the real things these days), the Hacker 34 reveals an "iPhone 4-inspired" design, complete with metallic flat edges. But the most intriguing part is that 'pill-shaped camera cutout. Several leakers have claimed the notch will be replaced with this kind of design, and this render shows just how much screen real-estate it frees up (which can only be a good thing for creatives).

Indeed, the concept shows how all that extra screen at the top of the iPhone could be used to display extra information in the status bar, such as the battery percentage and today's date. Add this to the also included always-on display (a feature we'd love to see in iOS 16) and we're looking at an iPhone that could finally give you all the information you need, as soon as you need it.

The lack of notch could allow for a much bigger status bar (Image credit: the Hacker 34)

With a completely flat camera cutout and new rose gold finish, this is certainly a stunning-looking device, and we hope it's at least somewhere close to what we'll end up with this September. We're certainly fond of that retro-inspired profile – the iPhone 4 is one of the best Apple products of all time with its all-glass design.

Time will tell what Apple has in store for the next iPhone, but one thing's for sure – with all the iPhone 14 rumours we've heard so far, it's already sounding pretty incredible. But the iPhone 13 is of course no slouch – check out today's best deals below, and be sure to visit our main Apple deals page.

