Rare Apple iPad (2021) deal drops price to record low

January is probably the last month you'd expect to save some money, but this great deal at Amazon will help you do just that. Apple's 2021 iPad with 64GB storage is currently down to just $319.98, that's more than $20 below the lowest record price so far.

The latest 10.2-inch iPad from Apple is an impressive bit of kit, boasting an A13 Bionic chip under the hood, a 12-megapixel camera, Apple Pencil support and gorgeous Retina display. If you're looking for a bit more storage, however, you can also save some money on a bigger version too. The 256GB iPad model is currently down to $449 – that's $30 off the regular retail price.

We still can't find any money off the same model in the UK, however if you are looking for a little more power, Amazon is currently offering £30 off the 2020 iPad Air, taking it down to £549.

Apple iPad (2021): $329 $319.98 at Amazon

The 10.2-inch 2021 iPad is currently the lowest price ever over at Amazon. With 64GB storage, this is one of the most popular iPad models, so hurry, we don't expect this deal to last long.

Apple iPad Air (2020): £579 £549 at Amazon

Save £30: This is a great saving on one of our favourite and the most powerful iPads on the market. This mid-2020 model comes complete with 64GB storage and 8GB RAM.

If neither of these models suit, don't miss our guide to iPad generations and the best iPad deals available now on a range of models.

