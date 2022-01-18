New iPhone 14 details just dropped (and it's not all good news)

It's that time of year, when the new iPhone rumours start ramping up a notch (sorry). With just months to go until the traditional September launch (assuming Apple sticks to it as usual), the rumour mill has entered overdrive – and if the latest leaks are anything to go by, it's not all good news.

We've heard tell for a while that the controversial notch might finally be facing the chop, and new renders may have given our clearest glimpse at what the replacement 'punch-hole camera' might look like. But another rumour suggests the best feature of the display might not make its way to all four iPhone 14 models. Don't fancy waiting to find out what's coming? Check out the best Apple deals available now.

Is this what a 'pill' design could look like? (Image credit: Angelo Libero)

As spotted by 9to5Mac, new rumours have suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro will feature, instead of a simple circular camera hole, a "hole + pill" design. Supply chain analyst Ross Young says the camera "will be located on the right, while the Face ID system will be located on the left-hand side".

It makes sense for the tech to require more than just a single cutout – the reason the notch exists is that Face ID is a pretty complex piece of kit (not that it always works – it's hardly pandemic-proof). And while not exactly perfect, any creative looking for the maximum amount of screen real estate will agree that anything that reduces the size of the current notch can only be a good thing.

The notch has proved controversial (Image credit: Apple/Future)

And now for the bad news. According to MacRumors, the 120hz 'ProMotion' display is set to remain exclusive to the 'Pro' models, which means users of the regular models could be stuck with the standard 60hz refresh rate. As anyone who's experienced 120hz will attest, it's hard to go back – the super-smooth screen is particularly great for video and animation.

Right now only the iPhone 13 Pro features ProMotion (Image credit: Jeremy Bezanger)

Time will tell if both of these rumours turn out to be true, but one thing's for sure – the iPhone 14 is already sounding like a mighty impressive piece of kit. Want the best iPhone experience available right here and now? Check out today's best iPhone 13 deals below.

