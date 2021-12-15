Stunning iOS 16 concept takes the iPhone to a whole new level

First revealed back in the summer, iOS 15 was hardly the most exciting iPhone update ever. We got an improved Notification Centre, redesigned Safari, a few Memoji options (does anybody use Memoji?) and that was about it. But if iOS 16 is anything like this stunning fan concept, we'll be first in (virtual) line.

A YouTuber has shared their take on the next generation on iOS, and it's a tantalising glimpse at just how versatile the iPhone could be – if Apple wanted it to. From interactive widgets to multi-tasking tools such as a new dock, it's a productivity dream. (In the market for a new iPhone? Check out the best Apple deals.)

As spotted by BGR, Hacker 34's concept (above) crams iPad levels of productivity into the iPhone. Enhanced multi-tasking features include stacked apps, with drag and drop capabilities. And a Mac-inspired dock can slide over from the side of the display, from which users can swipe apps onto the main display to open in split-screen.

Multitasking features include a brand new dock (Image credit: Hacker 34)

While widgets have proven hugely popular since they landed with iOS 14 last year, and users have loved customising their iPhone homescreens, the feature could be a lot more engaging. Instead of simply displaying information, Hacker 34's widgets can be interacted with, letting you edit notes, control music, or set a timer right from the homescreen.

Interactive widgets? Yes please (Image credit: Hacker 34 on YouTube)

And then there's the always-on display. While arguably a hardware feature rather than a software one (and one that's been rumoured for the iPhone for a while), it's great to see the concept in action, and how it would allow users to check their notifications without needing to wake the phone. That's one less tap, folks (time is money, remember).

While some of the multi-tasking options might seem unlikely for such a small device, particularly the iPhone 13 mini, it's worth remembering that iPhone 14 rumours suggest we're in for not one but two 'max' size phones – and the mini could be on the way out. With that in mind, Apple might well want to enhance productivity on these bigger screens. And if the iPhone Fold ever does become a reality, it'll surely need to rival the iPad when it comes to workflow.

Time will tell what Apple has in store for iOS 16, but one thing's for sure – we'd love to see a few of Hacker 34's ideas make the cut. In the meantime, there's plenty to love about iOS 15 - to get the most out of it, check out today's best iPhone 13 deals below.

