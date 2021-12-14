Apple's coolest new iPad feature just got delayed – but is it doomed?

Back in June, Twitter was abuzz with excitement over Apple's various WWDC announcements, which included an awesome crossover feature for iPadOS and MacOS. But Universal Control has so far failed to show up in any software updates or betas, and now Apple has officially announced that the coolest feature of 2021 won't be appearing until 2022.

Apple has updated its web pages for both macOS Monterey and iOS 15, announcing that Universal Control, which allows users to use a single MacBook trackpad and mouse to control several more devices, won't be appearing until "this Spring". (In the market for a new tablet? Check out the best drawing tablet deals.)

Fans have been looking forward to Universal Control (Image credit: Apple)

In an impressive demo as part of the WWDC keynote this summer, Apple showed the tool in the context of creating an illustrated presentation. The user can move the curser to the edge of the MacBook display, and it will magically appear on the iPad – offering new levels of multitasking opportunities. For creatives looking for maximum screen real estate, Universal Control could be a game-changer – essentially turning their devices into multiple monitors.

The web pages for iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey now show Universal Control as 'Available this spring' (Image credit: Apple)

Indeed, Universal Control was quite possibly the biggest software talking point of the year for Apple. "I can’t imagine the engineering that went into Universal Control," one user Tweeted in June, while another added, "Universal Control is crazy! Sidecar was already nuts – this is next level." But like everyone else, it seems these fans are going to have to wait a little longer.

While a slight wait isn't the worst news for iPad users, we can't help but remember the fate which befell the last Apple product to face significant delays. We are of course talking about AirPower, which was unceremoniously cancelled after several false starts (although rumours of its return won't quite let up). We just hope Universal Control isn't doomed too – as users have speculated, it looks likely a pretty complex piece of engineering, and the delays suggest Apple isn't satisfied with its performance yet.

We just hope Universal Control doesn't go the same way as AirPower (Image credit: Apple)

Time will tell whether Universal Control will indeed drop in spring 2022. But thankfully, there's plenty to keep iPad and Mac fans occupied until then – not least the incredible performance of the new 2021 MacBook Pro. Check out today's best iPad and MacBook deals below, and be sure to visit our main roundup of the best Apple deals.

