iPhone 13 set to steal the best Apple Watch feature

We've heard no shortage of iPhone 13 rumours over the past few months, covering everything from the camera to the battery (all, you know, pretty standard stuff). But one of the more unexpected leaks has revealed that the iPhone could be about to borrow one of the Apple Watch's signature features.

Reports suggest the iPhone 13 could become the first Apple smartphone to pack an always-on display, with some information viewable onscreen even when the iPhone itself is in standby. The tech seriously elevated the Apple Watch when it first appeared in 2019 – could it be about to take one of our best camera phones to new heights as well?

A recent render of the iPhone 13's rumoured always-on display (Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

According to Apple leaker Mark Gurman's 'Power On' newsletter (as spotted by MacRumors), the iPhone 13 will feature a larger battery, which will be used to power, among other things, said always-on display. This would allow users to see basic information such as the time, date, and notifications without needing to press the power button.

This isn't the first time we've heard that always-on tech could be coming to the iPhone. A video (below) by Apple leakers EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach recently claimed that the iPhone 13 will not only feature the much-rumoured 120hz refresh rate (currently only found on the 2020 iPad Pro), but that display will feature cutting edge always-on tech. But unlike the Apple Watch version, which displays your chosen watch face in full, the iPhone version will allegedly opt for a "toned-down" lock screen.

According to the video, users can expect to see basic information such as battery life and clock, as well as notifications on an otherwise blank screen. This sounds like a good thing to us – not only would a full lock screen (complete with wallpaper) be a huge battery drain if displayed permanently, but it could also be a pretty glaring distraction in low-light environments.

The always-on display is one of the Apple Watch Series 6's best features (Image credit: Apple Watch Series 6)

If we're honest, the feature doesn't sound quite as essential here as it has proved on the Apple Watch Series 6. The inability to glance at the time on the latter without tapping it (or using the awkward 'raise to wake' option) rather hindered its usefulness as a, you know, watch – which is why the always-on display became such a sought-after addition.

Still, anything that can speed up your workflow can only be a good thing for creatives, and being able to glance at the time on your iPhone while it's sitting on your desk certainly sounds more convenient than having to reach for the power button to illuminate it. And while our immediate concern here was battery life, the good old Apple rumour mill already has that one covered – the iPhone 13 is set to feature some pretty incredible battery improvements.

A recent render of the upcoming iPhone 13 (Image credit: PhoneArena)

Put together every iPhone 13 leak we've heard so far, and we're already looking at a seriously impressive device – not bad considering it's only July. While we're hoping Apple will stick to its traditional September release slot this year, you don't have to wait another two months to get your hands on brilliant iPhone – check out today's best iPhone 12 deals below, and be sure to swing by our main Apple deals page for even more unbeatable offers.

