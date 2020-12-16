Apple's iPhone 13 could feature a truly refreshing change

From its sleek design to its super-impressive camera setup, Apple's iPhone 12 range has certainly proved a hit this year. There was, however, one notable feature that didn't make its way onto any of the new devices – but new leaks suggest it will finally appear on the iPhone 13.

It's been rumoured for a while that the iPad Pro's super-slick 120Hz 'ProMotion' refresh rate will soon be hitting the iPhone display, and a new report claims two of four iPhone 13 models will arrive featuring the tech. All four iPhone 12 models are currently among our best camera phones – but if there's one thing that could make them even better, it's an improved display.

A recent render of the iPhone 13 (Image credit: Ben Geskin)

According to Korean news site The Elec, two of four iPhone 13 models will use "low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LPTO) displays", which are needed for the for the screens to reach a refresh rate of 120Hz. The report says these displays are likely to come from either Samsung or LG.

A 120hz display rate would allow for super-smooth scrolling and animations. The only Apple device to feature this screen tech is the 2020 iPad Pro – making it a brilliant device for animators and video editors looking for precision in motion. It also makes working with the Apple pencil even more accurate. While it might seem a luxury for a smartphone, several of Apple's rivals have begun producing phones with 120hz displays – it makes sense for the company to keep up with the competition.

As for which iPhone 13 models will feature ProMotion, that seems a no-brainer. Assuming the line-up follows the same format as the iPhone 12, we've no doubt Apple will reserve the tech for the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. The 12 Pro Max is already arguably the photographer's iPhone, but the addition of a ProMotion display could make the 13 Pro Max a true portable powerhouse, particularly when it comes to shooting and editing video.

Time will tell whether a 120hz display does indeed hit the iPhone 13, but with the feature so heavily rumoured for the iPhone 12, we wouldn't be surprised if it finally appears next year. But while it might not feature the world's slickest refresh rate, the iPhone 12 line-up is certainly refreshing in many other ways – check out today's best deals below.

Read more: