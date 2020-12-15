New Apple iPad leaks – and it could have a killer new feature

It seems fair to say that Apple's iPad range has become a little confusing in recent months. A new Air arrived that's almost identical to the Pro (in both design and power), while the basic 10.2-inch model received a slightly underwhelming update that's almost impossible to tell apart from its predecessor. Keeping up? Good – because it sounds like Apple's tablet line-up is about to get even busier.

A new leak shared on Twitter (below) suggests Apple is working on a new 10.5-inch entry-level iPad to replace the current 10.2-inch model early next year. But while it will no doubt feature improved internals, it sounds like there'll be one surprise killer feature: the price. Could it become the cheapest new entry to our best drawing tablets list?

10.5" iPadwith A13 chip coming early 2021- 10.5" Retina display- A13 Bionic chip- 4GB RAM- thinner, lighter design- Home button w/ Touch ID- Starting at $299December 13, 2020

If the rumoured starting price of $299 is correct, that will make the new entry-level tablet the cheapest iPad Apple has ever released (the current 10.2-inch iPad starts at $329 / £329). Even if it doesn't feature the same impressive all-screen design as the new iPad Air, we're sure a sub-$300 iPad would be extremely popular. It could be the perfect option for creatives who want to run the best apps for designers on a budget.

The 10.2-inch iPad could be getting an update (Image credit: Apple)

Speaking of design, the other intriguing detail from the same leaker is that the new iPad will feature a 10.5-inch screen in a "thinner, lighter design". The last 10.5-inch iPad was 2019's iPad Air 3 – and with the Air 4 adopting the design of the Pro, perhaps the next entry-level iPad will borrow the same design as the Air 3? (Told you things were getting confusing).

As with all rumours, we'll have to wait and see if this one becomes a reality – and it's worth noting that the Twitter source isn't one of the most established in the realm of Apple leaks. But if we do see something resembling the iPad Air 3 for under $300, it'll be difficult not to recommend. In the meantime, check out today's best iPad deals below, and don't forget to take a look at these unmissable iPad Christmas sales – they won't hang around for long.

