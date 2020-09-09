Boxing Day sales: The best after Christmas sales 2020

The Boxing Day sales may be a while away, but there's no harm in planning ahead. We don't know about you, but after a few days (okay, weeks) of indulging, a bit of retail therapy from the comfort of our sofas is just the thing to help us through to the new year.

The after Christmas sales 2020 are the chance to grab any creative kit you didn't get in your stocking. Post-Christmas, retailers usually try to rid their shelves of that year's stock and therefore drop prices significantly. So if you've been holding out to get a new laptop, need a stylus for your new device or want some new creative software to start 2021 with a bang, you've come to the right place.

Here at Creative Bloq we're constantly scouring all the reputable retail sites for all the best offers in the Boxing Day and after Christmas sales, and curating the best savings just for you. Read on to find out how and where to get the best deals on a range of offerings. We've focused on creative kit for designers and artists of all kinds, but there are also deals for anyone who needs headphones, mattresses and more. If you can't wait until Boxing Day 2020, then don't miss our roundups of the Amazon Prime Day deals and Apple Amazon Prime Day bargains.

Scroll down for a detailed look at how to make the biggest savings, or if you know what you want, use the quick links below to jump to all the biggest sales.

Boxing Day sales: Retailers to watch

If you're on the hunt for creative kit, there are some retailers worth watching when it comes to the best Boxing Day sales and after Christmas sales. Historically, these are the best places to find the lowest prices on everything from creative software and hardware, office supplies and even mattresses.

Adobe Creative Cloud – 2019 saw over 60% off Photoshop, Illustrator and more for students and teachers

2019 saw over 60% off Photoshop, Illustrator and more for students and teachers Amazon – Huge savings across the board

Huge savings across the board Currys – Expect savings of up to 70% on laptops, monitors and more

Expect savings of up to 70% on laptops, monitors and more Best Buy – Holiday deals for everyone

Holiday deals for everyone Walmart – Huge savings on iPads, monitors, Lego and much more

Huge savings on iPads, monitors, Lego and much more John Lewis – Need some cheap Lego? This is the place to go

Need some cheap Lego? This is the place to go Microsoft Store – Savings across the full Surface range

Savings across the full Surface range Very – Unmissable deals on creative hardware

Unmissable deals on creative hardware AO – Huge discounts on a range of tech and electricals

Huge discounts on a range of tech and electricals Argos.co.uk – top savings on monitors, electrical items and more this Christmas

top savings on monitors, electrical items and more this Christmas Simba Sleep – Massive savings on high-quality mattresses

The best Boxing Day sales for creatives

01. Adobe Boxing Day sale and After Christmas sale

Adobe has offered huge savings throughout 2019

Adobe Boxing Day sale – If the past 12 months are anything to go by, there's a high chance the creative software giant will come up with some kind of offer over the Boxing Day sales period. This year has seen Adobe reduce its annual Creative Cloud subscription plan by a whopping 40%, so here's hoping the company does the same after Christmas.

02. Amazon Boxing Day sale and After Christmas sale

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Boxing Day sale – Amazon will definitely have a Boxing Day sale to watch out for if you're on the hunt for some new, cheap creative kit. We're expecting big savings on everything from iPads, graphics tablets, laptops, external hard drives, art supplies, monitors, Surface Pros and much, much more.

03. Apple Boxing Day sale and After Christmas sale

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Boxing Day sale – Finding a bargain on an Apple device is isn't exactly easy. but the last couple of years we've been pleasantly surprised by the savings on Apple goods. Black Friday and Boxing Day 2019 saw retailers place huge reductions on a plethora of Apple products, most notably the new 2019 iPad, AirPods and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Though we wouldn't hold your breath too much for big savings on this year's new releases.

We'll be keeping an eye on Black Friday 2020 sales this year, and are hopeful similar offers will surface in the Boxing Day sales. Keep an eye on our dedicated Apple Boxing Day sale post to help you find the biggest savings on your device of choice.

04. Microsoft Boxing Day sale and After Christmas sale

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft Boxing Day sale – There's plenty of Microsoft products that many will be hankering after in the Boxing Day sales 2020. The Surface Pro 7 is hugely popular among creative professionals, as is Microsoft's Surface Book 2 and the Surface Pro X. And if last year's Black Friday and after Christmas offers on Microsoft devices are anything to go by, we can expect to see some big savings in the Boxing Day sales.

05. Walmart Boxing Day sale and After Christmas sale

(Image credit: Walmart)

Walmart Boxing Day sale – If you're in the US, you'll want to bookmark this page. Last year, Walmart dedicated a whole week to the sales, and had what it called a Boxing Day Week, which was absolutely full of bargains in lots of areas. If last year is anything to go by, expect some very attractive deals on iPads, MacBooks, monitors, headphones and much more.

06. John Lewis Boxing Day sale and After Christmas sale

(Image credit: John Lewis)

John Lewis Boxing Day sale – John Lewis' Boxing Day sales are known for offering quality goods at decent prices. When it comes to creative gear, there's plenty on offer, including everything from Apple and Microsoft hardware, to art supplies and brand new office chairs and desks.

As one of the UK's most trusted retailers, you can be safe in the knowledge that any purchase made at John Lewis comes with a solid guarantee (on some tech it can last up to 5 years) and its 'never knowingly undersold' promise. This means if you find the same product for a lower price at a UK mainland high street competitor, you can make a price match request. What's not to like?

07. Best Buy Boxing Day sale and After Christmas sale

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Best Buy Boxing Day sale – Best Buy's Boxing Day sale actually starts before Boxing Day – on 24 December, so you could even snap up some last-minute Christmas presents, as long as they don't need to have arrived before the big day. In the Best Buy after Christmas sales 2020 expect deals on headphones, consoles, laptops and phones, pretty much any tech you can think of could potentially be on sale in Best Buy's after Christmas sale (which of course, actually starts before Christmas).

How long do the Boxing Day sales last for?

The Boxing Day sales have evolved a bit in the last few years, and while the name refers to one specific day, the sales actually last much longer than just 24 hours. Last year we saw some retailers kick off their Boxing Day sales a week before Christmas, and with the retail climate and uncertainty that 2020 has brought us, we wouldn't be surprised if things started even earlier this year.

The sales will almost certainly last up to the end of the year, when the New Year sales will come in to play. So basically that means that anytime between now and the beginning of January, you stand a good chance of making a great saving.

Does the USA have Boxing Day sales?

Boxing Day sales has never been a recognised retail event in the US, although slowly but surely the terminology is creeping in, with many US retailers now offering Boxing Day sales. Boxing Day or not, 26 December usually marks the start of many US retailers 'after Christmas sales', which is basically the same thing. US-based retail giants like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy usually offer some excellent last-minute Christmas deals, and we fully expect such offers to continue throughout the holiday period.