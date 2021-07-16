This Adidas liquid billboard is straight out of the future

Adidas has caused a splash with a billboard on a beach in Dubai. Literally, actually, as it's a billboard you can actually dive into. Yes, really. Sort of like a giant fish tank, the billboard is a box full of water (11,500 gallons of water to be precise), and aims to inspire the women in Dubai to get swimming – by showcasing actual women swimming. Makes sense.

Built to support the launch of its range of accessible women's swimwear, the sportswear giant wanted to address the decline in women's confidence to get into the water. For more awesome advertising on a giant scale, see our list of the best billboard advertising around.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Havas Middle East was behind the stunt, which was created alongside a film called Beyond The Surface. This film tells the real-life stories of four women from the UAE, designed to inspire by celebrating women from every walk of life. See it below.

With brands fighting for attention on the global stage, stunts like this are becoming more necessary to grab the consumer, as this astonishing 3D cat billboard recently showed. We love the innovation and ambition that goes along with these types of advertising and expect to see a lot more of it as we move into the future. For now, though, we just wish we could dive into the Adidas billboard on a beach near us.

