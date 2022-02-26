Did you know the Paramount logo has a hidden meaning?

Everyone's heard of Paramount, right? The studio is responsible for so many classic movies like The Godfather, Forrest Gump and The Avengers to name a few. But did you know that the company has hidden a secret in its famous mountain logo?

The studio was founded over a hundred years ago in 1912, and have been sporting variations of the original "Majestic Mountain" logo ever since. It's hard to miss those stars surrounding the mountain, and they may look unassuming, but they have a secret meaning. If you're on the hunt for some more logo inspiration, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best logos of all time.

The 22 stars in the design have a hidden meaning (Image credit: Paramount)

The Paramount logo (see above) features 22 stars surrounding the mountain. According to Paramount, these stars have two secret meanings. Firstly, the stars represent the 22 actors that Paramount had signed to the studios in 1916 including the likes of Mary Pickford, Gloria Swanson and Clara Bow. And secondly, the design implied that, "Paramount had more stars than there were in the universe".

We love discovering these interesting hidden meanings in so many familiar designs. Back in October, we found out that there is a secret in the Twix logo that we never noticed before. But sometimes, fans think they can see hidden meanings in designs that simply aren't there, like with the Wendy's logo.

