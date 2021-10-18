Do you know the Twix logo secret?

Ah, the humble Twix. We're all familiar with the chocolate, biscuit, caramel combination, but what if we told you Twix's iconic logo has a hidden meaning? That's right, the famous sweet treat has been keeping a secret from us all.

The Twix logo can be spotted a mile off with its bright red, thick lettering on a golden background, but there's a little more than meets the eye. Since 2010, the logo has sported two mini Twix bars in the dot of the I, but you may have missed its hidden meaning. The mini Twix bars also double up as a pause logo, which refers to the chocolate bar's previous ad campaigns. Fancy designing your own logo with a hidden meaning? Then check out our 15 golden rules of logo design to help you get started.

Before the current Twix campaign where we see the 'founders of Twix' fight it out to see if the left or the right Twix is better, according to Brandon Gaille, Twix sported the slogan "Twix, need a moment?" The previous Twix branding was based around taking a break or "needing a moment" (see above), which is why the Twix bars in the I double up as a pause symbol.

It's quite obvious to see the two bars as a pause symbol now we know, but we love a well-hidden meaning, like the one in the Airbnb logo, or the easter egg hidden in Disneyland Paris' 30th anniversary logo.

If you fancy designing your own logo, then why not check out our roundup of the best free logo designers?

