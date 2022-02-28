This stunning magazine cover is one of the most inspired designs we've seen

If you're looking for some of the most imaginative and provocative print designs on offer, there's nowhere better to look than the newsstand. Awesome new magazine covers crop up pretty much every week, and this design for The New York Times Magazine is one of the coolest we've seen.

The magazine's February 20 issue explores the future of work, and why 'the great resignation' has seen 25 million people leave their jobs. And the delightfully minimal cover imagines a world where "no one wants to work" – even magazine cover designers. (Looking for more inspiration? Check out the best print ads of all time.)

The cover in all its glory (Image credit: The New York Times Magazine)

The cover is plain white, except for the title of the magazine and two Post-It Notes explaining what the coverline and image should look like. 'The future of work when no one wants to work' reads the coverline, and the image should feature 'photography of an exploding desk'.

The cover, designed by Jamie Chung, has proven a huge hit online. "Conceptual heaven," one Instagrammer calls the design, while another adds, "The art direction is so good because there's so little of it. And it's brave to be that minimal. Totally on point conceptually." "Awesome cover, it's a keeper!" another puts it simply. The design is also a hit over on Reddit, with over 10.5K upvotes on the r/DesignPorn channel.

From this ingenious road safety poster to that genius Norwegian Airlines ad, we've seen some brilliant print design over the last few months. Want to create an ad of your own? Check out our guide on how to download InDesign.

