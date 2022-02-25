Would you pay $250 for a logo this bad?

Logo design can be a delicate art – a great concept must balance the need to communicate the essence of the brand in question, whilst also standing out from the crowd. Here's one that does neither.

A TikTok user has gone viral after sharing the logo a designer allegedly charged him $250 to create. The design, made for Dar Amor Bracelets, is basically the name Dar Amor Bracelets written in a word processor. Seriously. One of the best logos of all time, this ain't.

In the video (above), Ryan Clark reveals the logo, which makes even some of the worst logos of all time look half-decent. What we're looking at here is literally the title of the company typed in a sans-serif font, above the slogan ('give love') typed in, um, the same font – but smaller. The designer could have at least tried one of the best free fonts to make it look a little less like the front page of a corporate presentation.

The $250 design (Image credit: daramorbracelets on TikTok)

Clark even shared some of the email exchanges between him and the designer, who describes their work as "minimalist" and "easy to read". Which, yeah, it is – but then so was the shopping list I typed up on my phone this morning.

After the clip went viral, the internet did what the internet does best, and roasted everything about the design. "As a graphic designer, I'm laughing because he took minimalist to a new level," one user comments. But best of all, some users sent over their own improved logo designs, which Clark shared in a subsequent video (below).

Still, they say there's no such thing as bad press – and with Clark's video racking up over 10M views, we have a feeling a few more people now know about Dar Amor Bracelets and its mission to "provide street dogs in Mexico a chance at a better life". Think you could design something better? We think so – so head over to our guide on how to download Photoshop.

