Surprise, designers still hate the Papyrus font

"It's totally useless."

For many designers there are a handful of blacklisted fonts that will never get to grace a creative project – many for good reason. Whether it's an outdated design or simply just terrible typography, these condemned fonts have fallen out of fashion, and none is quite so revered as humble Papyrus.

While it might be one of the most iconic script fonts, Papyrus has experienced the peaks and dips of popularity, leading it to become one of the most infamous typefaces in the modern creative sphere. Whether you love it or loathe it, the influence of Papyrus can't be ignored, but that can't (and won't) stop designers from roasting it any chance they can get.

