'Comic Sans belongs in a museum': Designers defend the world's most divisive font

Features
By
published

Industry experts reflect on the font's 30-year legacy.

Comic Sans font on a rainbow background
(Image credit: Microsoft Corporation)

Comic Sans is perhaps one of the most divisive fonts around, either hated or ironically adored by the masses. Since its humble beginnings, Comic Sans has evolved from a casual, accessible typeface to an all-out meme, mocked for its juvenile design and oversaturated appearance on janky homemade birthday invitations and missing pet posters.

While there are many types of typography, the playful appeal of Comic Sans has always made it stand out amongst the Garamond and Helveticas of the typographical world. Now, thirty years since its conception, is it finally time to give Comic Sans the respect it deserves?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles