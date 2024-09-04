This quirky font foundry logo is a feast for the eyes

I love the heritage-inspired design.

Fincker Font Cuisine logo
(Image credit: Julien Fincker)

Independent font foundries are a unique platform to discover fresh typography that stands out from the conventional offerings of big commercial brands. One such foundry breaking the mould is Fincker Font Cusine, a bespoke company created by type designer Julien Fincker.

Steeped in family tradition, Fincker Font Cuisine is a unique foundry born out of Julien's extensive experience in the industry. There are countless types of typography options on the market, but Fincker's bespoke offerings of retail and custom designs provide "everything the typographic heart desires" thanks to Julien's expert personal flourish.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

