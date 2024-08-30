Jessica Walsh launches emotion-driven font foundry Type of Feeling

News
By
published

The indie "passion project" embraces candid design.

Type of Feeling fonts
(Image credit: Type of Feeling)

Designer Jessica Walsh has recently announced her latest creative endeavour Type of Feeling – a unique font foundry that taps into the power of emotion. When we think of evoking certain feelings in design, the power of typography as an emotive source is rarely at the forefront of our minds, yet Jessica and her team are rewriting the industry with an immersive collection of bespoke fonts that are evocative, thoughtful and powerful in their own right.

Placing feelings over aesthetics isn't something that is typically considered in typography design, yet the &Walsh founder's approach reintroduces a personalisation to the industry that is often overlooked. From sonder to joy, each bespoke typeface is a testament to the untapped visual storytelling to be found within emotion-driven typography – a limitless spectrum with boundless potential.

Image 1 of 4
Type of Feeling fonts
(Image credit: Type of Feeling)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles