New Fortnum & Mason fonts are a classy tribute to British typographic history

And you could fill a hamper with them.

Typography created for Fortnum & Mason
(Image credit: Otherway)

For 317 years, the London department store Fortnum & Mason has been selling everything you could need for a swanky picnic, from posh pickles to booze and (now faux) foie gras.  Yet somehow, despite its pedigree, it's never had its own typeface. 

It's been rolling with Gill Sans in recent years, but it didn't seem right for such a historic and esteemed brand to making do with something so generic. But Finally, it has the exclusivity that you would expect with its own bespoke fonts: a whole hamper full of them (they could hardly go with one of the best free fonts, could they?)

Image 1 of 2
Typography created for Fortnum & Mason
FM Fortnum Serif replaces Century as a more readable font with more personality(Image credit: Otherway)

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

