Does this adorable new Pokémon remind you of anyone?

Pokémon has become one of the most iconic series ever since it began in 1996. The franchise has become a staple in many gamers' collections, and the community is now anticipating the release of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games, due to be released later this year.

Just yesterday, The Official Pokémon Company announced the new games. In the trailer for the upcoming releases, fans were treated to a first look at the three starter Pokémon for the game. Each Pokémon game starts with your character choosing one of three Pokémon called starters. But the water-type starter in the upcoming Pokémon game is reminding gamers of one particular Disney character. If you're hoping to play the new games but are yet to buy a Switch, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals.

Does Quaxly remind you of anyone? (Image credit: Game Freak/Pokémon)

The starter Pokémon are all adorable, and we can't wait to see how each of the three will evolve in the game. Out of the three starters though, we have to admit Sprigatito (the green cat) is probably our favourite with its cheery face and leaf markings.

We love the Pokémon called Quaxly as it just looks so cute (any animal in a hat is cute though, right?). Fans have pointed out that Quaxly has an uncanny resemblance to Donald Duck with its adorable blue hat and mallard-like features. The similarities are undeniable, and some fans have even suggested that Quaxly is Donald Duck's earliest form and as it evolves it becomes the Disney duck.

Fans have flooded Twitter with Donald Duck/Quaxly related tweets, and some are seriously funny. One user sarcastically posted, "Glad they finally listened to the fans and added Donald Duck to Pokémon gen 9," and another said, "The best Gen 9 starter Pokemon is obviously Donald Duck".

that new duck Pokémon has some cool evolutions not gonna lie pic.twitter.com/ohA0lVp9CqFebruary 27, 2022 See more

I had to do it , it reminded me of Donald duck#Disney #DonaldDuck #pokemon #pokemonscarletviolet #quaxly pic.twitter.com/aNv7jc3jRLFebruary 28, 2022 See more

Donald Duck when he sees himself trending with #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/Afy8NI9f8wFebruary 27, 2022 See more

We never expected to see a Disney character (well, sort of) make an appearance in the Pokémon games. If you can't wait to play Scarlet or Violet, and want to upgrade your gaming setup ahead of the release, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best gaming monitors or the best L-shaped computer desks.

