Turns out the Gillette logo is sharper than you think

Designing a brilliant logo is not easy. There are so many things to think about when creating something as important as a logo, like the colour, font, the company and how you want your design to portray your brand. Some fall flat on their face, and some are absolute design genius – just like the Gillette logo.

Everyone knows the razor brand Gillette, right? But have you ever noticed the genius logo design? The famous wordmark has been hiding a shaving-themed design secret right under our noses for all this time. If you're hoping to create your own logo but aren't sure where to start, then make sure you check out our 15 golden rules of logo design.

Can you spot the hidden meaning in the Gillette logo? (Image credit: Procter & Gamble)

You may have already spotted that the dot of the 'I' looks quite a lot like a razor blade, but there's a little more to spot in the design. As you can see above, the diagonal line in the dot of the 'I' leads into the shape of the G. According to Downwithdesign, this is meant to represent the precise shave of Gillette Razors. It also is supposed to represent the double blade in Gillette razors – the more you know.

This isn't the first logo secret we've discovered recently. Did you know that the Starbucks logo has been asymmetrical all this time? Or that the Girl Scouts logo was inspired by cookies? Sometimes though we see design secrets that aren't actually there, like when fans thought that there was a hidden message in the Wendy's logo.

Many logo secrets have been surfacing online as of late and we are loving seeing such design innovation. If you'd like to have a go at designing your own clever logo, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best logos of all time for some more inspo. Then once you're ready, why not sign up to Adobe Creative Cloud.

