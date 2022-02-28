This Kirby Nintendo Switch case is an ingenious ode to the pink puff

Kirby has become one of the most famous characters in the Nintendo universe with their adorable pink cheeks and ability to inhale anything that stands in their way (Kirby officially identifies as they/them by the way). And with the anticipated release of the latest Kirby game on the horizon, fans are getting excited about the return of the pink puff.

One user on Twitter has shared their idea for a Switch Lite case based on Kirby's new manoeuvre. In the new game, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Kirby can perform a new move called 'Mouthful Mode' where they can embody the object they swallow (see below). With this in mind, the artist has created a Mouthful Mode inspired design, and we love it. If you're looking forward to the release of the Kirby game but haven't got yourself a console to play it on, then make sure you have a look through our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals.

Newmirac has created a 3D render of a Mouthful Mode-themed case for the Nintendo Switch Lite (if you'd like to have a go at 3D design, check out the info about our Vertex event at the bottom of this page). The design looks as though Kirby has consumed your Switch, so it's almost like you'd be playing Kirby on Kirby themselves, (and I can't decide if that's adorable or kind of creepy.)

I love the puffy pink look, and seriously think that Nintendo should be taking notes for future Kirby merch. The artist has made a render of the yellow Switch Lite with the case, but I'd love to see how it would look on the other Lite colours, especially the pink seeing as it would match Kirby. With that being said, I can already see a flaw in the design. Perhaps I'm a little too protective of my gear, but I would feel somewhat uneasy about taking my Switch out and about with its bottom out like that.

We'll have to wait until 25 March for the release of the game, but in the meantime, why not level up your gaming setup to prepare for the big day? Make sure you check out our roundup of the best gaming monitors. Or if Kirby doesn't seem like your cup of tea, then have a look at our list of the best Nintendo Switch Games.

