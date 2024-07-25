Discover magical game art with Hades II and more in ImagineFX issue 242

News
By
published

See what’s inside the new edition of ImagineFX – on sale now!

Cover of imagineFX, showing three characters from the indie game Hades II
(Image credit: Future)

Discover new ways to design characters with impact and harness the power of colour within your art inside ImagineFX issue 242, which is out now.

In our latest issue, we've teamed up with Supergiant Games to showcase concept art for its hit indie sequel Hades II. We also have insights from art director Jen Zee, who reveals her thought process for creating character designs inspired by Greek mythology.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Vincent
Daniel Vincent
Art Editor

Daniel is Art Editor of ImagineFX magazine. He has over two decades of magazine publishing experience and has worked on a multitude of publications including MBUK, Official PlayStation Magazine, PSW, PC Gamer and Guitar Techniques. When Daniel is not designing pages or finding the best artists for ImagineFX, you can find him trying to be like Spider-Man at his local climbing wall, thrashing his heart out on Zwift or headbanging at a loud gig.

Related articles