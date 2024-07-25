Discover magical game art with Hades II and more in ImagineFX issue 242
See what’s inside the new edition of ImagineFX – on sale now!
Discover new ways to design characters with impact and harness the power of colour within your art inside ImagineFX issue 242, which is out now.
In our latest issue, we've teamed up with Supergiant Games to showcase concept art for its hit indie sequel Hades II. We also have insights from art director Jen Zee, who reveals her thought process for creating character designs inspired by Greek mythology.
Buy issue 242 of ImagineFX here
Elsewhere, Andrew Palyanov explains how he combines 2D and 3D techniques to paint a foreboding fantasy castle, and environment specialist Enoch Driscoll reveals how you can develop drama quickly in a scene featuring multiple characters. Plus, comic artist Uko Smith takes us around his traditional and digital studio setup, and we reveal our top picks from the latest ImagineFX Art Challenge featuring the theme Character Redesign.
To get a taste of what to expect, just take a look at our lead features below.
Never miss an issue: Subscribe to ImagineFX here
Standing up to AI threats
As social media platforms continue to scrape online content to train their AI models, pro artists talk to us about the impact this is having on their livelihood and discuss what can be done to counter it.
15 tips to shape your character designs
Concept artist and illustrator Hardy Fowler shares his advice on how you can consistently create interesting figures using effective shape principles and colour.
The shape of Destiny
We celebrate the 10-year anniversary of online sci-fi series Destiny by going behind the scenes of its highly anticipated expansion The Final Shape, bringing you key art and concepts from the Bungie team along with weapon and creature designs.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Artist interview: Ben Mauro
Halo Infinite artist Ben Mauro guides us through his long career, giving insight into finding creative inspiration and talking about his new HUXLEY comic series.
Draw a scene in graphite
Nik Henderson explains his approach to creating an unusual aircraft interior by mixing graphite techniques with anthropomorphic concepts.
ImagineFX is the world's best-selling magazine for digital artists – packed with workshops and interviews with fantasy and sci-fi artists. Buy issue 242 here or subscribe to ImagineFX here.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Daniel is Art Editor of ImagineFX magazine. He has over two decades of magazine publishing experience and has worked on a multitude of publications including MBUK, Official PlayStation Magazine, PSW, PC Gamer and Guitar Techniques. When Daniel is not designing pages or finding the best artists for ImagineFX, you can find him trying to be like Spider-Man at his local climbing wall, thrashing his heart out on Zwift or headbanging at a loud gig.