ImagineFX Art Challenge has an exciting new theme

By
( )
published

Find out how you could get your art in ImagineFX by taking part in our Art Challenge on the theme of character redesign.

ImagineFX art challenge
ImagineFX art challenge (Image credit: Future)

The ImagineFX Art Challenge is back! Every month, we plan to set you a new theme to spur your artistic skills, starting off with the Challenge: character redesign.

The brief, which you can read below, gives you the flavour for the Challenge, but all the details and tools are left up to you, as the we want to encourage everyone to get involved, no matter your style. We can't wait to see what you create!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rob Redman
Rob Redman

Rob Redman is the editor of 3D World and ImagineFX magazines and has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography. As a 3D artist he created the mothership in the Webby winning Plot Device and was animator on the follow-up; Order up. He has created training for Cinema 4D and Blackmagic Design Fusion artists. He's been a published product and food photographer since the age of 15. As well as being a multi-instrumentalist, Rob is also an avid beard grower.

Related articles