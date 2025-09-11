We dive into the sketchbook of Guerrilla Games artist Choro Choi, uncovering her striking illustrations and creative process, from personal projects to her obsession with capturing the human face. If you’re hunting for inspiration, her work is a masterclass in character design, blending realism with playful exaggeration to bring personalities to life.

Originally from South Korea, Choro has over 13 years of experience as a character concept artist and now works in Amsterdam with Guerrilla Games, contributing to blockbusters like Horizon Forbidden West. Her approach demonstrates why choosing the best digital art software, pairing it with the best drawing tablets with a stylus, and keeping the best artist sketchbooks can make all the difference for creating engaging, unforgettable characters.

Whether you’re sketching in a personal notebook or crafting game-ready designs, Choro’s work is proof that mastering the balance between realism and artistic flair is essential for any aspiring digital artist. Visit Choro's ArtStation page for more art.

Top tablet

(Image credit: Unknown)

“I prefer using my 11-inch iPad for sketches like this. The small screen helps me ignore mistakes and early marks. In the end, every line feels intentional, coming together to form a kind of texture.”

Triple threat

(Image credit: Unknown)

“I love how trios can create tension and stability in my compositions. The background reference was a photo taken in Seoul, where I used to live.”

Electric athleticism

(Image credit: Unknown)

“While travelling in Seoul and Tokyo, I took so many photos of electricity poles. Inspired by these, I imagined a character running across them. Although I was aware the perspective might be off, I chose to prioritise the vibe and mood that I wanted to convey. Since the rise of AI tools, I actually find it fun to embrace these ‘flaws’ as proof that this is truly human-made art.”

Thread and bone

(Image credit: Unknown)

“I enjoy drawing bones. They remind me of the fleeting nature of life and, paradoxically, how precious it is.”

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unique creations

(Image credit: Unknown)

“I use references because I want my work to feel grounded. But I also try to look at them from a different angle or focus on the mood I want to convey, as I’m aiming to create images people haven’t seen before.”

Salpuri character design

(Image credit: Unknown)

“I’ve been working on a personal project called Salpuri, which refers to a Korean shaman ritual dance said to cleanse pain and sorrow. I used elements inspired by shamans, but reinterpreted them non-traditionally.”

Game inspiration

(Image credit: Unknown)

“The way I constructed the headpiece, tying the bones together with thread, was taken from design elements in Horizon Forbidden West.”

Paint the town

(Image credit: Unknown)

“The character’s gesture is actually taken from the choreography of the K-pop song PTT (Paint The Town) by Loona. I was really into the song at the time and wanted to create fan art to show my appreciation for the group and the track.”

From the shoes up

(Image credit: Unknown)

“This piece started with the shoe design, then I chose an angle that would best show the sole. I was inspired by high heels with spikes on the bottom and created my own version, imagining something that was like a snake’s mouth.”

Game card

(Image credit: Unknown)

(Image credit: Unknown)

“These characters are playing with hwatu (flower cards). I imagined them killing time between calls while waiting for their next task.”

On the loose

(Image credit: Unknown)

“I’ve always been drawn to loose, wobbly lines, though they haven’t come naturally to me. This piece was an early attempt to explore that direction and gave me a glimpse of how I might approach them. Around this time, I started enjoying the combination of the HB Pencil and Smudge tool in Procreate, a pairing that I still use often.”

Tailored wardrobe

(Image credit: Unknown)

(Image credit: Unknown)

(Image credit: Unknown)

“My Salpuri project is set in a world that blends sci-fi and shamanism together, and features traditional Korean outfits and other cultural elements. These are the character’s different outfits for when she’s working, in the office, or at home.”

Sole sister

(Image credit: Unknown)

“I started this piece just out of a desire to buy a pair of shoes designed by Rombaut, but it ended up turning into something more. It’s always fun to see where an artwork goes; sometimes it feels like they have a will of their own.”

Pole position

(Image credit: Unknown)

“I like drawing electricity poles. I never paid much attention to them when I was living in Korea, but after moving to a city where all the power lines are buried underground, they started to feel symbolic, almost like a quiet reminder of my roots and hometown.”

In a rush

(Image credit: Unknown)

“I was trying to capture an image that came to mind while building the character’s background details. I like her gesture and how the black hair resembles comic-style speed lines.”

This article originally featured in our sister magazine ImagineFX, visit the subs page for the latest issues, back issues and offers.