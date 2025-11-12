A love of imperfection led this artist away from a career in design
Gabriela Niko found her true passion in art that embraces imperfection as beauty.
The Polish artist Gabriela Niko had embarked on a career in design when she decided her real calling was elsewhere. A love for sketchbooks and a passion for depicting imperfection as beauty led her to change directions and set out as an artist and illustrator.
Today, she creates art using traditional mediums, embracing an intuitive, joy-driven practice using alcohol and acrylic markers, graphite and coloured pencils.
Ariel (In Between)
“This was coloured pencil fan art of Ariel from the Little Mermaid combining the animated version with the live-action reinterpretation. I imagined her floating between both: soft, self possessed and a little timeless.”
Soft Armor
“They say women barely flinch or complain during tattoos. I liked that quiet toughness. This portrait mixes softness and stillness, drawn with alcohol markers and coloured pencils.”
First Star Tonight
“Drawn with coloured pencils and markers, this piece was inspired by my love of stars and quiet moods. I like capturing that in-between mood when a character looks calm, but you’re not sure why.”
Frog hair day
“This is a playful portrait that blends fantasy with sketchbook looseness and overgrown details. I aim for subtle emotions in my characters: open to interpretation, but deeply felt.”
You can see more of Gabriela's work on her Instagram profile. For more inspiration, see our interviews with character artist Greg Baldwin and Deadpool director Tim Miller.
