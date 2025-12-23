12 creative board games to keep the boredom away this festive season
Something for everyone.
If the dead zone between Christmas and New Year needs some inspiration or you're looking for a New Year's Eve, a board game could be just the thing. Here I've rounded up some creative board games that will be perfect for friends and family of all ages.
From games that need art skills to those that need creative thinking, I've got something for you. And if you order them now, you'll get them just after Christmas. If you want some less structured fun, see my 44 creative ideas to keep kids busy. Or snap up Switch games with up to 58% off.
Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.