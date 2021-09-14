New Hawkeye poster revealed and the internet are MARVELing at it

Marvel doesn't seem to like rest much, what with the mega film company set to release a number of new films and television series over the next year. But it's the recent poster of the Hawkeye series that got the internet talking recently.

Fans got a first look at the series yesterday with Marvel releasing both the trailer and the teaser poster. However, at first glance you may not know that the poster was for a superhero series, sporting as it does a particularly Christmassy feel - not to mention its appalling logo. (Think you can do better? If you fancy having a go at designing your own posters, then check out our roundup of the best poster makers.)

(Image credit: Marvel)

The series, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, will be set in New York during Christmas time - something we didn't expect at all. The use of a blue and white palette, the snowy overlay and the multicoloured fairly lights is quite conventional for a Christmas movie poster, however, not very conventional for a Marvel film.

We think there are some similarities between the Hawkeye poster and The Muppet Christmas Carol poster. (Image credit: Marvel/Disney/Future)

The poster features the Hawkeye logo, and we can't say we're a fan of the noughties feel. However, after looking further into the design, we discovered that this was the original logo used for the Hawkeye comic book series made by Matt Fraction and David Aja - and so arguably, it's redeemed itself. Fans have expressed how much they love this nod to the acclaimed series that were so influential in the development of the Marvel comics over the past decade. But that didn't stop Twitter roasting the logo, with some users comparing it to the Gossip Girl logo (and now we can't unsee it.)

i thought the hawkeye logo reminded me of something

We're definitely looking forward to seeing how Marvel take on a Christmas theme, as well as the introduction of the new Kate Bishop character in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). But we can't help but feel like this poster is a bit, let's say, rogue? However, the internet is totally loving the festive feel.

I don't need any more #Hawkeye trailers. Just drop remakes of Xmas movie posters remade with Kate and Clint. Lethal Weapon. Gremlins, Home Alone 2, etc.

Without a doubt my favourite poster of Phase 4 and possibly the MCU is the #Hawkeye poster. The Christmas theme is just incredible and it's different from other posters where the main character(s) are directly in the middle with side characters on the, well, side.

this is actually such a pretty poster though. like its gorgeous argue with the wall #Hawkeye

Despite the poster design, we can't wait to see what the Hawkeye series has in store for us. If you don't have Disney Plus yet to stream your favourite superhero movies, then check out our best offers.

