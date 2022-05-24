Why does this Apple car concept look like Apple’s biggest design fail?

Apple has been at the forefront of innovative tech design for many years now, right? The company is famous for its sleek mobile phone, computer and tablet designs, but now the tech giant is reaching out a little further afield into, um, vehicle design.

Apple has filed a brand new patent for a potential Apple Car, and a user on Youtube has already taken the plans and created a mock-up of what the car may look like. With its all-black exterior and one-window design, it kind of reminds me of an Apple mouse (which if you haven't got yet, then why not check out our roundup of the best Apple mouse deals).

The patent for the car was filed by Apple and there are talks that'll it feature a monocell battery, self-driving, and even a VR entertainment system (see below). According to the patent (opens in new tab), the VR entertainment system will incorporate the vibrations and bumps from the car (I don't know about you, but that sounds like travel sickness all over). It's also suggested that the VR might be able to help stabilise passengers and actually prevent travel sickness (panic over).

This isn't the first Apple car patent we've seen over the last 12 months. Back in November, an artist created a 3D model of one of the Apple vehicles based on one of its patents, and I have to admit, it looked pretty chic. However, this patent that's been brought to life by Concept Creator (opens in new tab) on Youtube, is, well, less exciting with its futuristic "windowless" look. It's safe to say it wouldn't look out of place on an episode of Black Mirror or happily sat on your mouse mat in your office.

How would you feel about having a VR system in your car? (Image credit: Apple)

It seems as though I am not the only one that has noticed the car's familiar shape. One user on Twitter replied to the design, "Please tell me that the charging port isn't at the bottom of the car," (you know because the awful Apple Mouse design), and another said, "they really gave a wireless mouse some wheels and called it a day".

This is the only apple car I need. https://t.co/j1Ck7ASUgS pic.twitter.com/5ZlsPVislTMay 19, 2022 See more

How to charge your Apple Car https://t.co/XFoynjobXy pic.twitter.com/ceRZmhgZ7PMay 18, 2022 See more

Unfortunately, we will have to wait until at least 2025 until Apple launches its very own vehicle. But in the meantime, there are plenty of other Apple products that you can treat yourself to, to help you pass the time until then. Why not check out our roundup of tall the best Apple deals to help you find the Apple device of your dreams?

