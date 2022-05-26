iPhone users are going wild for this mind-blowing photo hack

We see iPhone hacks all the time – and most of the time, 'hack' is a strong word. Yes, we knew our iPhone could be used to make calls, thank you very much. But every now and again we see something truly impressive – and even though this particular feature isn't exactly hidden, it's still blowing minds.

Every day, it seems new users are discovering the iPhone's awesome Visual Look Up feature. Take a photo of, say, an animal or plant, and your phone might be able to identify it for you. (Want to experience it for yourself? Check out the best iPhone 13 deals available now.)

(Image credit: Apple/Future owns)

Perhaps the best description of Visual Look Up comes from Apple itself (opens in new tab): "Swipe up or tap the information button on any photo to highlight recognised objects and scenes. Learn more about popular art and landmarks around the world, plants and flowers out in nature, books, and breeds of pets."

Visual Look Up couldn't be easier to use. All you have to do is take a photo of something supported, such as an animal, plant or landmark. Once you've taken the photo, swipe up on it and along with the standard info such as time and location, you'll see 'Visual Look Up' at the top. Tap this, and you'll get more information about what you've photographed. I've just discovered, for example, that my cat is a European Shorthair.

Visual Look Up in action (Image credit: Apple)

And while Apple did indeed promote the feature as part of iOS 15, it seems many people are only just discovering Visual Look Up:

What!? Did y’all know that your iPhone can identity plants once you take a pic of them? Click on the ”i” at the bottom and then click “Look Up Plant”. 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/I9zuQZVbhNMay 22, 2022 See more

Ummm did anyone else know that your iPhone can identify plants for you?! 🤯 I’m freaking out this is the coolest thing ever what a discovery to make in my Gardening Granny™️ era 🥲👵🏻🌿 pic.twitter.com/lJ4AczCg7eMay 24, 2022 See more

So there we have it – no need to dust off your plant encyclopedia anymore. Looking for more iOS inspiration? Check out the best iPhone hacks we've seen so far this year. And if you're in the market for new gear, take a look at today's best iPhone 13 deals below.

Read more: