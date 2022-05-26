Controversial She-Hulk character design enrages viewers

We've seen plenty of character design controversies over the last few months, with outrage surrounding everyone from Minnie Mouse to the green M&M causing (it turns out people are very protective of their favourite anthropomorphised cartoon things). The latest to draw ire online is She-Hulk, Marvel's new TV Shrek-alike.

In case the name didn't give it away, She-Hulk is like The Hulk, except she's a she. But as some fans have pointed out, She-Hulk isn't quite as like The Hulk as they'd like. And it seems even some of the VFX team agree. (Looking for inspiration? Check out our roundup of character design tips.)

A detail from the official She-Hulk poster (Image credit: Marvel)

After the official trailer (opens in new tab) was released last week, viewers took to Twitter to complain that the pea-green corporate lawyer is simply too small. Unlike Bruce Banner, it seems She-Hulk's Jennifer Walters doesn't transform into an enormous, hulking beast when angry, but rather a somewhat petite one. Is it too much to ask for She-Hulk to reach the same angry heights as He-Hulk?

A screenshot from the She-Hulk trailer (Image credit: Marvel)

Just watched the trailer for She-Hulk:AAL.My thoughts:WHY THE HELL IS SHE SO SMALL?! Bulk her up! If Hulk doesn’t fit in regular clothes, so why should she?Hulk: a person or thing that is bulky or clumsy. pic.twitter.com/hucX6yzkTMMay 22, 2022 See more

Hey Marvel execs pls make she-hulk huge literally no one likes your tiny green lady we want GIANT GREEN HULKING LADY THAT WILL CRUSH ENTIRE SKELETONS Why is she so fucking small we want rippedMay 20, 2022 See more

And now, a VFX artist involved in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has stepped in, revealing that the animation team was instructed to make her "smaller". In a now-deleted tweet shared by The Gamer (opens in new tab), Sean Ruecroft said, "I was at a company that did VFX for this. Apparently, she was bigger early on, but the notes kept saying to 'make her smaller,'" writes Ruecroft. "We always roll our eyes (like we did on Sonic) but at the end of the day artists gotta follow orders."

Time will tell whether Marvel will indeed do a 'Sonic' and bow to fan pressure with a timely redesign. Still, we're fans of the She-Hulk logo, so that's something, right? If you want to catch She-Hulk when it premieres this August, here's how to get 15% off Disney Plus.

