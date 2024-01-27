Get $1,000 off the 65-inch Samsung S95C 4K TV just in time for the Super Bowl

If you're big-time into blockbuster movies or consider yourself an avid Netflix binger, then we've got a TV deal for you. The Samsung S95C is one of the most premium OLED 4K smart displays on the market, and yes – it's expensive. But the 65-inch model just got a $1,000 price cut making it only $2,297.99 at Amazon right now.

This TV from Samsung is so great, that it made our list as one of the best TVs for PS5 with an inbuilt gaming hub and amazing image quality. This model replaces the slightly cheaper Samsung S95B (released in 2022), being the first two TV models from Samsung to feature both OLED and quantum dot technology. The newer S95C model boasts 40% more brightness than its sibling, however.

With the 2024 Super Bowl fast approaching, there's no better time to invest in one of the best TVs for a superior and immersive viewing experience. If you need another suggestion, we highly rate the LG G3 OLED TV too. Or if you want something to really impress your dinner guests, check out these Samsung Frame TV deals.

The best Samsung S95C TV deal today

Samsung S95C 4K OLED TV

Was: $3,297.99

Now: $2,297.99 at Amazon

Save: $1,000 Overview: This super stylish Q-Led TV from Samsung is great for big-screen gaming and streaming your favourite shows in the best possible quality. It's pretty much the ultimate TV for watching sports too, slimmer and brighter than the previous-gen S95B model. Key features: The S95C TV has a peak brightness of around 1,369 nits, which is very impressive, and offers incredible picture quality with accurate colours and smooth motion handling for super-responsive gameplay at 120Hz. Release date: March 2023. Price history: Depending on which screen size you're after, the S95C has three prices. The 55-inch model retails for $2,499, the 65-inch at $3,299, and the 77-inch at $4,499. We rarely see any price drops on this TV, so this $1,000 off deal is a real bargain (even if it doesn't feel like it). Price check: Samsung: $2,299.99 | Best Buy: $2,299.99 Review consensus: We're yet to try out this luxury display for ourselves, but our sister sites have rated it a strong five stars in their own reviews, with Tom's Guide calling it the best OLED TV it's ever reviewed. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ |



Below you can find the best deals and lowest prices on the Samsung S95C in your region and worldwide using our clever deals widget. It updates 24/7, so be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back regularly if you're waiting for the right time to buy.