Whoa, the latest Samsung Frame 4K TV just price crashed by 35%

Samsung Frame TV (55-inch, 2022)

Was: $1,49999

Now: $979.99 at Amazon

Save: $520

Overview: The 55-inch, 2022 model of the Frame is our favourite TV right now. It's at an all time low price, and 55-inches is the perfect size to provide an excellent viewing experience but not overwhelming the room.

Key features: An excellent example of the 'art TV'. A 4K TV that can display your favourite art in glorious 4K. You can get a subscription of all the world's finest art for $7 a month, or display your own collection (or both). The ultra thin bezels and changeable frames make it look like a high-end framed piece of art.

Price history: The 55-inch model retails at $1,499.99, though we've seen it dip lower than that since it was released in April 2022. This current price of $977.99 is the all-time lowest price that we've ever reported on by some way.

Price comparison: Samsung $979.99 | Best Buy: $979.99

Reviews: All the reviews that we've read have said that the 2022 model of the original 2021 Samsung Frame TV builds on the original in all the right ways. It's true that the sound won't be comparable to most sound bars out there, but this is very much more about the visuals.

