Let me save you time – these are my top 3 TV deals for Black Friday Black Friday

I've been keeping an eye out for the best Black Friday TV deals for a couple of weeks now. And I've found what I think are the three best deals available. They're all on recent, high-end 4K models, withe most affordable being the Samsung Q60C, 55-inch, which is down from $797.99 to $597 at Amazon.

All three are on 55-inch models, which for me is the perfect TV size for the majority of spaces. I've personally tested the LG G3, and it's one of the most beautiful screens I've ever used. And that is reflected in the price tag! This is the cutting edge TV tech, and usually sells for North of $2K. So to see them drop under that, is worth shouting about.

The 3 best Black Friday TV deals right now

Samsung Q60C (55-inch): $797 $597 at Amazon

Save $200: This is a stunning duel LED, 4K QLED TV, that comes with Object Tracking Sound Lite and Alexa smarts. And according to our price trackers, this is the lowest price that it's ever been.

LG C3 (55-inch): $1,796 $1,296 at B&H Photo

Save $500: This is the most recent in the award-winning C series from LG. I've seen this TV in action, and it's a site to behold! Its stunning OLED display is a powerhouse in self-lit pixel technology. And wtih 120Hz, it can double up as the best gaming screen you've ever used.

LG G3 (55-inch): $2,599 $1,579 at LG

Save $1,020: This is LG's top end model of TV. With its α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6, it's simply one of the best TVs that money can buy right now. Of course that comes at a cost, but right now that cost is slightly lessened thanks to a massive $1,020 discount.

Not what you wanted? Here are the best TV deals wherever you are in the world...