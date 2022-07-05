The lowest Sony A80J prices in July 2022

There are many reasons to seek the lowest Sony A80J prices. First off, the Sony A80J is a fantastic OLED TV, sitting just below Sony's best-in-class Sony XR-55A90J. That means you still get fantastic features with the Sony A80J, and at a much more forgiving price.

So what does a decent Sony A80J deal look like? Well, since its April 2021 release date, the Sony A80J has retailed at $1,699.99/£1,999 for the 55-inch size; $2,199.99/£2,699 for the 65-inch model; and $3,499.99/£4,199 for the biggest 77-inch size. But with the help of this page, you should be able to bag one of them for under the retail prices.

The best Sony A80J price on the 55-inch model that we've seen has been a massive $700/£649 off the retail price, bringing it down to $999/£949. When you jump to the 65-inch version, the best Sony A80J price was over at Amazon, at $2,000/£1,490, cutting a couple hundred dollars off the price. As for the 77-inch TV, we've seen a $200/£200 price cut before.

If you're still in the mood, check out our guide to the best TVs out there. And if you've bagged a PS5, our breakdown of the best TVs for PS5 will be of interest.

The best Sony A80J prices available now

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony Bravia A80J OLED TV A five-star 4K TV with next Gen technology. Sizes: 55, 65, 77 inches | Resolution : 4K (3840 x 2160) | Smart TV: Google TV | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Screen type: OLED Stunning picture quality Fantastic smart features Effortless Google TV interface Needs adjustments for best picture

As we say above, the retail Sony A80J prices are $1,699.99/£1,999 for the 55-inch size; $2,199.99/£2,699 for the 65-inch model; and $3,499.99/£4,199 for the biggest 77-inch size. But we don't think you'll need to be paying the full price. In fact, we're currently seeing some really great deals on the 55-inch model. Over at Crutchfield we've seen a whopping $900 price drop, bringing the price down to $998.

If you want to go bigger, right now you can get the 65-inch version of the Sony A80J down from $2,198 to just $1,699, saving you $499 over at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Read more: