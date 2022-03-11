The best Mac Studio and Apple Studio Display deals in March 2022

The best deals on the brand new Mac Studio and Apple Studio Display may be a way off, seeing that the two new Apple products were only recently announced. But you can pre-order both the lightning fast Mac Studio and beautiful Studio Display right now!

And if you're a professional video or photo editor – or any other professional digital creative who's looking for the best kit available – there are plenty of reasons fo you to chose the new Mac Studio and Studio display. We delve into the specs of both new Apple products below, and offer the best places to pre-order them too. But for now, it's safe to say that Apple is once again taking the PC space super seriously. The Mac Studio packs either the M1 Max, or the brand new, and envelope-pushing M1 Ultra chip – 'the world's most powerful chip for a personal computer,' says Apple.

But the Californian tech giant isn't just happy with the release of a game-changing PC. The Apple Studio Display is the new 27-inch 5K Retina screen that's designed to be the perfect partner to the Mac Studio. Again, we detail all the specs below, but suffice to say that we're incredibly impressed by the spec list (though we haven't had a chance to get hands on experience just yet – watch this space!)

In the coming weeks and months, this will be your one-stop-shop for all the best Mac Studio prices and Apple Studio Display deals. Of course, if you're looking for something a little lower spec, check out our page of all the best iMac mini deals, or you could have a look at the best cheap iMac deals if you're going for an Apple PC with a display. But for now, here's all you need to know about the new Mac Studio and the Apple Studio Display.

(Image credit: Apple)

The Mac Studio is Apple's brand new personal computer, and it comes with quite the check list of awesome specs. First of all, there are two models available: the M1 Max-chipped version, and the M1 Ultra-chipped version. The latter chip is all-new, and really ramps up performance. But let's look at the entry level M1 Max chip model first.

The Mac Studio M1 Max comes with a 10-core CPU and 24-core GPU, plus a 16-core Neural Engine. You get 32GB unified memory and 512GB SSD with that, plus a range of ports, including two USB-C ports and one SDXC card slot at the front, and four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A and one HDMI port at the back. Add a 10GB ethernet port and a 3,5mm headphone jack, and you've got a pretty great connected PC. This model will set you back $1,999/£1,999, but trade-in discounts are available (a 2017, 15-inch, 2.8 GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i7 MacBook Pro will get you $650/£600 to trade in, for example).

The M1 Ultra is the all-new, all-powerful Apple chip, and is only for the serious professional creative (with some cash to splash). $3,999/£3,999 will get you a 20-core CPU, 48-core GPU with a 32-core Neural Engine. Up front you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports and one SDXC card slot. And round back all the same ports as the M1 Max version.

(Image credit: Apple)

The new Apple Studio Display is a beautiful 27-inch 5K Retina monitor that comes with an in-built 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage. It sits below the previous Apple Pro Display XDR (in price and specs), but unlike the previous Apple monitor, the Apple Studio Display comes with an adjustable monitor stand. A great (and some would say expected) addition to the new Apple monitor. First you can get the tilt-adjustable stand (30 degrees of tilt) for $1,599/£1,499, or the tilt- and height-adjustable stand (adding 105mm height movement) for $1,999/£1,899. There's also the option of getting the VESA mount adapter version for $1,599/£1,499.

There are two anti-reflective glass options - the standard glass and the Nano-texture glass, the latter minimising glare and adding $300/£250 to the asking price.

