We've found a deal on Apple's mighty mini M2 desktop PC with a $100 discount

By Beth Nicholls
published

At this price, the Mac mini M2 might be one of the best budget PC options for creatives right now.

Mac mini (M2 2023) deal
Looking for a new desktop? Now is a great time to buy with this deal on the Apple Mac mini M2 (2023) model - now only $699 at B&H Photo. That's a saving of $100 on this mighty mini desktop PC with an M2 chip and 256GB of SSD storage.

This model with 16GB of RAM is a great choice if you tend to run extensive software, or need a reliable Mac for video editing. We think the Mac mini is one of the best computers out there at this price point, and a must-have for creatives who want to save desk space. We reviewed the M2 Pro Mac mini last year, and were very impressed by its blisteringly-fast performance in a small package.

<a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1746630-REG/apple_macminm2_05_mac_mini_m2_8c_10c.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Apple Mac mini (256GB, M2, 2023)
Was: $799
Now: $699
Save: $100

Overview:  The Mac mini is equipped with an array of ports for everything you could possibly need, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports and even an ethernet port for when Wi-Fi just isn't cutting it. 

Key features: You're getting the famed Apple M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, plus 8GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a HDMI slot and two USB-A ports. Did we mention it can also support two displays at the same time (up to 6K and 5K)?

Release date: January 2023. 

Price history: The lowest price we've ever seen on a Mac Mini with an M2 chip was just $499 back in May 2023 for the 256GB model, and more recently it was $676 at Amazon. However, this price will still save you $100, which is better than nothing. 

Current price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Desktop-Computer-10%25E2%2580%2591core-Ethernet%2Fdp%2FB0BSHGTPMV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon: $749 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6427502&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-mac-mini-desktop-m2-chip-8gb-memory-512gb-ssd-latest-model-silver%2F6427502.p%3FskuId%3D6427502&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy: $799

Review consensus: When we <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/reviews/mac-mini-m2" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank">reviewed this Mac mini just over a year ago, we gave it close to 5-stars, impressed by its blisteringly-fast performance. Our reviewer Kerrie Hughes called it, "one of, if not the, best small form factor PCs that money can buy". 

TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-mac-mini-2023" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank">⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/mac-mini-m2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank">⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

