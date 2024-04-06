We've found a deal on Apple's mighty mini M2 desktop PC with a $100 discount

Looking for a new desktop? Now is a great time to buy with this deal on the Apple Mac mini M2 (2023) model - now only $699 at B&H Photo. That's a saving of $100 on this mighty mini desktop PC with an M2 chip and 256GB of SSD storage.
This model with 16GB of RAM is a great choice if you tend to run extensive software, or need a reliable Mac for video editing. We think the Mac mini is one of the best computers out there at this price point, and a must-have for creatives who want to save desk space. We reviewed the M2 Pro Mac mini last year, and were very impressed by its blisteringly-fast performance in a small package.
The best Mac mini (M2 2023) deal today
<a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1746630-REG/apple_macminm2_05_mac_mini_m2_8c_10c.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Apple Mac mini (256GB, M2, 2023)
Was:
$799
Now: $699
Save: $100
Overview: The Mac mini is equipped with an array of ports for everything you could possibly need, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports and even an ethernet port for when Wi-Fi just isn't cutting it.
Key features: You're getting the famed Apple M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, plus 8GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a HDMI slot and two USB-A ports. Did we mention it can also support two displays at the same time (up to 6K and 5K)?
Release date: January 2023.
Price history: The lowest price we've ever seen on a Mac Mini with an M2 chip was just $499 back in May 2023 for the 256GB model, and more recently it was $676 at Amazon. However, this price will still save you $100, which is better than nothing.
Current price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Desktop-Computer-10%25E2%2580%2591core-Ethernet%2Fdp%2FB0BSHGTPMV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon: $749 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6427502&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-mac-mini-desktop-m2-chip-8gb-memory-512gb-ssd-latest-model-silver%2F6427502.p%3FskuId%3D6427502&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy: $799
Review consensus: When we <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/reviews/mac-mini-m2" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank">reviewed this Mac mini just over a year ago, we gave it close to 5-stars, impressed by its blisteringly-fast performance. Our reviewer Kerrie Hughes called it, "one of, if not the, best small form factor PCs that money can buy".
TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-mac-mini-2023" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank">⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/mac-mini-m2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank">⭑⭑⭑⭑ |