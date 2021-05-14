These Apple Watch 6 and SE deals are the best we've seen

Deals on the latest Apple watch to be released are few and far between, and saving a solid $100 off the Apple Watch Series 6 is unheard of. But that's exactly what B&H Photo is currently offering right now on the GPS and Cellular, 40mm Apple Watch 6, slashing its price down from $699 to $599.

In an equally strong deal on the equally recent Apple Watch SE, T-Mobile is currently offering the 40mm Apple Watch SE for just $199 when you open a new T-Mobile line. That's a saving of $130 on the new Apple Watch SE, which, again, is definitely not something we're used to seeing. If you're looking for the Apple Watch with GPS and Cellular, these are definitely the two best deals out there right now.

The Apple Watch range, in particular the Apple Watch Series 6, is really popular, and tops our list of the best smartwatches currently on the market. So be sure to make the most out of these deals while they last. For more deals, see our best Apple Watch deals roundup.

The best Apple Watch deals: US

Apple Watch 6 (GPS + Cellular): $699 $599 at B&H Photo

Save $100: This is one of the better deals we've seen on the new Series 6, as it comes with both GPS and Cellular. The model is 40mm, graphite stainless steel with a black sports band.

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular): $329.99 $199 at T-Mobile

Save $130.99: If you're up for starting a new line with T-Mobile, you can enjoy the best deal we've seen on any recent Apple Watch. Get the 40mm Apple Watch SE for only $199, saving $131? Bargain!

Apple Watch Nike SE (GPS & Cellular): $329 $289 at B&H Photo

Save $40: This 40mm space grey Apple Watch SE is the Nike edition. More importantly, it has both GPS and cellular, so you don't need your iPhone with you to make the most of it. Comes with OLED Retina display and heart rate monitor.

The best Apple Watch deals: UK

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular): £699 £475 at Amazon

Save £223: This was already the best Apple Watch deal in the UK, but it's just got even cheaper with an extra price drop. This Series 5 Apple Watch is the stylish 40mm model with GPS and Cellular and comes with a black stainless steel finish and black sport band.

