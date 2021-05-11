Nvidia's incredible new RTX Studio laptops aren't just for gamers

Graphics chip maker Nvidia has today announced 13 new Studio laptops featuring its brand new GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and 3050 GPUs, from brands including Dell, HP and Lenovo. And if the company's claims are to be believed, when it comes to mainstream laptops, they could be a game-changer.

On one hand, we mean game-changer quite literally – real-time ray tracing and AI-based DLSS promises incredible graphics for gamers. But the new machines will also offer super-fast performance for creatives and students, for a cheaper price point than ever. We wouldn't be surprised to see some of the new machines sneak into our best laptops for graphic design roundup.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

In a blog post introducing the laptops, Nvidia claims that the new Studio laptops are perfect for graphic designers, photographers and video editors as well as gamers. The latter can work with 8K RAW footage, use AI to simplify workflows and reduce encode times by up to 75 percent. Meanwhile, Photoshop Lightroom completes certain tasks 3.7x faster with a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti (compared to an 11th Gen Intel i7 CPU), while Adobe Illustrator users can zoom and pan canvases twice as fast. (Check out today's best Adobe Creative Cloud deals if you're ready to start creating.)

Some of the new Nvidia RTX laptops (Image credit: Nvidia)

And along with gamers and creatives, Nvidia says the new laptops will be brilliant for students. "Laptops are the number one purchase for students," the company says. "For those in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) courses, a hardware-accelerated laptop is critical."

But perhaps the most exciting thing about the new Studio laptops, which include the Dell XPS 15, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro the HP ZBook Studio, is the price. Starting at $799, these new machines are making RTX power much more mainstream, and accessible, Nvidia says, to "tens of millions more creators".

You can find out more about the new chips and laptops on Nvidia's website. As for availability, Nvidia says the new RTX 3050 machines will be available "this summer". If you can't wait, check out the best deals on some of our favourite laptops for graphic design below.

