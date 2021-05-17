Did Sony just reveal the next PS5 console colours?

It’s fair to say that Sony’s PS5 design wasn’t universally popular when it was revealed last summer. That white-and-black (or as we call it, reverse-Oreo) colour scheme isn’t exactly conventional, and the gargantuan size has been subject to many a mocking meme. Sony has hinted in the past at new PS5 colours – and it may have just revealed them.

Somewhat out of the blue, Sony revealed two new colours for the PS5’s DualSense controller last week: Midnight Black and Cosmic Red (or as we call it, Spider-man). The new hues are going down a storm online – and we can’t help but wonder if they’re a hint of what’s to come for the PS5 itself. (Feeling lucky? Here’s where to buy a PS5).

(Image credit: Sony)

Gamers have been crying out for an all-black PS5 since forever, and it’s certainly our bet for the next version of the console. Black PS5 mods have proved hugely popular – and if a black PS5 looked as sleek as the Midnight Black DualSense, we’re sold.

As for the red shade, this one is a little less expected. But Sony has been known to release red consoles – both the PS3 Slim and Super Slim eventually came out in red, while the PS4 was released in two different red shades for Spider-man (below) and Metal Gear Solid-themed consoles respectively.

Sony's Spider-man-themed PS4 (Image credit: Sony)

Of course, it’s entirely possible that the two new DualSense colours won’t come to the PS5 itself – the company is known to offer its controllers in far more colours than the consoles themselves. But the new colours are at least a hint at what a black and red PS5 might look like. If Sony did release a black PS5 for example, it’ll probably want it to match the black controller.

But with Sony itself recently admitting that it might be forced to redesign the PS5 in order to meet stock demand, we might find out if Sony has any other colours up its sleeve sooner rather than later. In the mean time, if you want to start gaming right away, may we direct your attention to these awesome Nintendo Switch deals.

