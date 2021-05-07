Details of Sony's PS5 redesign just leaked (and it sounds epic)

The big PS5 news this week is that Sony may be forced to redesign the console in order to get stock moving. As anyone who's tried (and failed) to get hold of one in the past few months will know, it ain't easy – and Sony blames a shortage of semiconductors. The company has suggested a change of design might help, and we've just been given our first hint of what could be in store.

According to new leaks, the tweaked console could pack considerably more power, thanks to new, custom AMD silicon. It sounds like the next iteration of the PS5 will be worth waiting for (although if you fancy your chances right now, here's where to buy a PS5).

The PS5 could be in for a redesign (Image credit: Sony)

Citing supply chain sources, DigiTimes claims production of the redesigned PS5 will kick off in 2022 – meaning we could see a new model as early as next year. And with an AMD chip featuring a 6nm process (as opposed to the current model's 7nm), it could be a lot more powerful.

Sony recently admitted that a redesign might be necessary in order to meet demand for the PlayStation 5. During the company's annual earnings report, Sony’s CFO, Hiroki Totoki confirmed that in order to meet its sales targets, "we could find maybe a secondary resource [for the elusive semiconductors], or by changing the design". While these changes might just be internal, we wouldn't be surprised to see Sony give the console a fresh coat of paint – especially after the gargantuan beast was mercilessly mocked on release.

Time will tell what Sony has in store design-wise – but if it speeds up the production line, we're all for it. Until then, check out today's best games console deals below – and be sure to take a look at these awesome Nintendo Switch deals.

Read more: