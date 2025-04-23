Sony reveals the PS5 Pro's insides (and it almost feels indecent)
Detailed teardown spills design secrets (and lots of liquid metal).
While some companies like to keep the internals of their products as secret as possible, making them as hard as possible to open up (looking at you, Apple), on the other end of the spectrum is Sony. The brand has just shared a comprehensive teardown of the PS5 Pro, and it's so comprehensively exposing that it almost feels indecent.
The teardown reveals how a new internal design features grooves to prevent the leaking of liquid metal, as well as a provide vastly improved cooling. (For the lowdown on the latest games, check out our gaming coverage.)
Much like the official teardown of the PS5 a few years back, Sony's PS5 Pro teardown is a no-holds-barred tour of the machine's internals, and it's almost surprising to see a company take such glee in revealing the innards of its most prized product.
One of the most fascinating insights regards the use of liquid metal. "When we were doing research for the original PS5," shares Shinya Tsuchida, PS5 Pro Mechanical Design Lead, "we anticipated that semiconductors would continue to advance and become much denser, so we believed liquid metal technology would become crucial. It turns out we were right, and it was integral when designing the PS5 Pro."
But while the teardown might reveal impressive internals, for many fans it still fails to justify the high price of the PS5 Pro, which starts at $699.99 / £699.99. "Good luck justifying the price tag while also increasing the price of PS Plus," one Redditor comments. Still, while it isn't a budget console by any means, we've already seen some great PS5 Pro deals in 2025.
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
