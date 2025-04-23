While some companies like to keep the internals of their products as secret as possible, making them as hard as possible to open up (looking at you, Apple), on the other end of the spectrum is Sony. The brand has just shared a comprehensive teardown of the PS5 Pro, and it's so comprehensively exposing that it almost feels indecent.

The teardown reveals how a new internal design features grooves to prevent the leaking of liquid metal, as well as a provide vastly improved cooling. (For the lowdown on the latest games, check out our gaming coverage.)

The PS5 Pro with the white faceplate removed (Image credit: Sony)

Much like the official teardown of the PS5 a few years back, Sony's PS5 Pro teardown is a no-holds-barred tour of the machine's internals, and it's almost surprising to see a company take such glee in revealing the innards of its most prized product.

The PS5 Pro features improved cooling (Image credit: Sony)

One of the most fascinating insights regards the use of liquid metal. "When we were doing research for the original PS5," shares Shinya Tsuchida, PS5 Pro Mechanical Design Lead, "we anticipated that semiconductors would continue to advance and become much denser, so we believed liquid metal technology would become crucial. It turns out we were right, and it was integral when designing the PS5 Pro."

The PS5 Pro's motherboard (Image credit: Sony)

But while the teardown might reveal impressive internals, for many fans it still fails to justify the high price of the PS5 Pro, which starts at $699.99 / £699.99. "Good luck justifying the price tag while also increasing the price of PS Plus," one Redditor comments. Still, while it isn't a budget console by any means, we've already seen some great PS5 Pro deals in 2025.